Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) CEO Purchases $102,465.00 in Stock

Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) CEO Alan B. Miller bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.31 per share, with a total value of $102,465.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,682,542.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NYSE UHT opened at $69.58 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $957.28 million, a PE ratio of 48.66 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 1-year low of $54.54 and a 1-year high of $132.41.
Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Universal Health Realty Income Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd.
Universal Health Realty Income Trust Company Profile
Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service related facilities including acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments in sixty-nine properties located in twenty states.
Further Reading: Market Timing
Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Realty Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Realty Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.