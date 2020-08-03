Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) CEO Purchases $102,465.00 in Stock

Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) CEO Alan B. Miller bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $68.31 per share, with a total value of $102,465.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,682,542.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE UHT opened at $69.58 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $957.28 million, a PE ratio of 48.66 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a 1-year low of $54.54 and a 1-year high of $132.41.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Universal Health Realty Income Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 4,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 12,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 71.4% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.22% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Company Profile

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service related facilities including acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments in sixty-nine properties located in twenty states.

