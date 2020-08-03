Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Insider Patrick M. Benton Sells 6,123 Shares

Universal Forest Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) insider Patrick M. Benton sold 6,123 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.68, for a total value of $359,297.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 91,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,369,748.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:UFPI opened at $58.22 on Monday. Universal Forest Products, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.17 and a 52-week high of $58.92. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.31 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.84.

Universal Forest Products (NASDAQ:UFPI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.45. Universal Forest Products had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Universal Forest Products, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Universal Forest Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.18%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Universal Forest Products from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Universal Forest Products from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 24th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Universal Forest Products from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Universal Forest Products from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Universal Forest Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.83.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in Universal Forest Products in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Universal Forest Products in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Forest Products in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Forest Products in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Universal Forest Products by 1,577.4% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,751 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 2,587 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.09% of the company’s stock.

About Universal Forest Products

Universal Forest Products, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

