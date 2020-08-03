Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) Cut to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Uniqure from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Mizuho reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Uniqure in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on shares of Uniqure from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Uniqure from $73.00 to $64.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Uniqure from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price target for the company from $90.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $73.92.

Shares of QURE stock opened at $41.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.71, a current ratio of 10.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.53. Uniqure has a 12 month low of $36.20 and a 12 month high of $76.69.

Uniqure (NASDAQ:QURE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.96) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by ($0.31). Uniqure had a negative return on equity of 43.95% and a negative net margin of 2,553.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.87 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Uniqure will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Uniqure news, insider Robert Gut sold 26,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,881,250.00. Also, CEO Matthew C. Kapusta sold 7,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.04, for a total transaction of $495,366.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 307,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,296,205.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,002 shares of company stock valued at $2,614,652 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in Uniqure by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 5,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Uniqure by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 37,487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,686,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Uniqure by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Uniqure by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,285 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Uniqure by 20.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

uniQure N.V., a gene therapy company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of gene therapies in the Netherlands. It engages in developing AMT-061, a gene therapy that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of hemophilia B; AMT-060, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat hemophilia B; AMT-130, a gene therapy for the treatment of Huntington's disease; and AMT-126, for the treatment of heart failure.

