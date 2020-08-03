Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Upgraded at Susquehanna Bancshares

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) was upgraded by analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

UAA has been the topic of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Under Armour and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine raised Under Armour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Under Armour from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $8.00 target price on Under Armour and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Under Armour presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.85.

NYSE UAA opened at $10.52 on Monday. Under Armour has a one year low of $7.15 and a one year high of $24.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.01 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.91 and its 200-day moving average is $12.09.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $707.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.23 million. Under Armour had a negative return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 15.21%. Under Armour’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Under Armour will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAA. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Under Armour in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Under Armour by 113.1% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 40.1% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Capital Square LLC bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the first quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its stake in shares of Under Armour by 35.2% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 9,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.50% of the company’s stock.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

