UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (UMH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($1.20). The firm had revenue of $37.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.36 million. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH had a negative net margin of 16.68% and a negative return on equity of 19.18%. On average, analysts expect UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH alerts:

Shares of UMH stock opened at $12.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $508.00 million, a PE ratio of -10.88 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH has a 52-week low of $8.63 and a 52-week high of $16.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.85%. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 114.29%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UMH shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH from $15.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

About UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 118 manufactured home communities containing approximately 21,500 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

Recommended Story: What is Liquidity?

Receive News & Ratings for UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.