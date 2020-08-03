UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Co to “Equal Weight”

Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has $52.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of UMB Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. UMB Financial currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $66.67.

Shares of NASDAQ UMBF opened at $49.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 1.04. UMB Financial has a 52 week low of $39.47 and a 52 week high of $70.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $298.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.63 million. UMB Financial had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 7.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that UMB Financial will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 9th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is currently 24.85%.

In other UMB Financial news, CFO Ram Shankar purchased 782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.01 per share, for a total transaction of $36,761.82. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.24% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of UMB Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $33,115,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in UMB Financial by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,650,724 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,560,000 after buying an additional 125,547 shares in the last quarter. M3F Inc. bought a new position in UMB Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,699,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in UMB Financial by 135.9% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 100,267 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,169,000 after buying an additional 57,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in UMB Financial by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 384,285 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,377,000 after buying an additional 47,496 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. It operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans, commercial credit cards, letters of credit, loan syndication services, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

