Ultralife Corp. (NASDAQ:ULBI) Short Interest Down 11.3% in July

Ultralife Corp. (NASDAQ:ULBI) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 179,900 shares, a drop of 11.3% from the June 30th total of 202,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 54,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days. Currently, 1.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ULBI. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ultralife from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. ValuEngine cut Ultralife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st.

Shares of ULBI stock opened at $7.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Ultralife has a twelve month low of $4.85 and a twelve month high of $10.00. The company has a market cap of $112.80 million, a P/E ratio of 21.52 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.01.

Ultralife (NASDAQ:ULBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter. Ultralife had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $25.81 million during the quarter.

In other news, Director Bradford T. Whitmore bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.43 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 563,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,189,791.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradford T. Whitmore bought 8,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.75 per share, with a total value of $68,277.50. Insiders purchased a total of 16,488 shares of company stock valued at $127,816 over the last quarter. 38.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ultralife by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 182,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $946,000 after buying an additional 34,800 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Ultralife in the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Ultralife in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.11% of the company’s stock.

About Ultralife

Ultralife Corporation designs, manufactures, installs, and maintains power, and communication and electronic systems for government, defense, and commercial sectors worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Battery & Energy Products and Communications Systems. The Battery & Energy Products segment offers lithium 9-volt, cylindrical, thin lithium manganese dioxide, rechargeable, and other non-rechargeable batteries; lithium ion cells, multi-kilowatt module lithium ion battery systems, and uninterruptable power supplies; and rugged military and commercial battery charging systems and accessories, including smart chargers, multi-bay charging systems, and various cables.

