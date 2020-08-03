Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $29.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “ULTRA CLEAN HOLDINGS, INC. is a developer and supplier of critical subsystems for the semiconductor capital equipment, flat panel, solar and medical device industries. Ultra Clean offers its customers an integrated outsourced solution for gas delivery systems and other subassemblies, improved design-to-delivery cycle times, component neutral design and manufacturing and component testing capabilities. Ultra Clean’s customers are primarily original equipment manufacturers for the semiconductor capital equipment, flat panel, solar and medical device industries. Ultra Clean is headquartered in Menlo Park, California. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BidaskClub raised Ultra Clean from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 19th. ValuEngine cut Ultra Clean from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Ultra Clean from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Ultra Clean from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Ultra Clean from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.00.

Shares of UCTT opened at $30.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $23.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.59. Ultra Clean has a 52 week low of $11.20 and a 52 week high of $31.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.77.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.34. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 1.74%. The firm had revenue of $344.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ultra Clean will post 1.59 EPS for the current year.

In other Ultra Clean news, Director Thomas T. Edman sold 5,000 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.52, for a total value of $102,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,327.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean during the fourth quarter worth $5,868,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean during the first quarter worth $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean during the first quarter worth $28,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 28.5% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,995 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Ultra Clean during the first quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.32% of the company’s stock.

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, develops, prototypes, engineers, manufactures, and tests production tools, modules, and subsystems for the semiconductor and display capital equipment industries primarily in North America, Asia, and Europe. It offers precision robotic systems that are used when accurate controlled motion is required; gas delivery systems, which include one or more gas lines consisting of small diameter internally polished stainless steel tubing products, filters, mass flow controllers, regulators, pressure transducers and valves, component heaters, and an integrated electronic and/or pneumatic control system; and various industrial and automation production equipment products.

