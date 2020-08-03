UBS Group Reiterates CHF 93 Price Target for Swiss Re (VTX:SREN)

UBS Group set a CHF 93 target price on Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on SREN. Royal Bank of Canada set a CHF 100 price target on shares of Swiss Re and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 97 price target on shares of Swiss Re and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 80 price target on shares of Swiss Re and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 99 price objective on shares of Swiss Re and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays set a CHF 91 price objective on shares of Swiss Re and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Swiss Re currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of CHF 90.11.

Get Swiss Re alerts:

Swiss Re has a 12 month low of CHF 81.65 and a 12 month high of CHF 98.80.

Swiss Re AG is a wholesale provider of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. The Company operates in four segments: Property&Casualty Reinsurance, Life&Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions and Life Capital. Its Reinsurance Unit provides premiums and fee income through Property&Casualty and Life&Health segments.

See Also: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.