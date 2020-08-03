UBS Group Reaffirms Neutral Rating for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA)

UBS Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.25.

NYSE BBVA opened at $3.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.29, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.83. The company has a market capitalization of $20.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.14. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 12 month low of $2.64 and a 12 month high of $5.80.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria (NYSE:BBVA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The bank reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a positive return on equity of 6.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BBVA. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 35.6% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,656,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,308,000 after buying an additional 1,485,065 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 68.3% in the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 3,014,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,760 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,060,000. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 17.9% in the first quarter. Heathbridge Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,530,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,984,000 after purchasing an additional 990,150 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 26.1% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,549,594 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,802,000 after purchasing an additional 526,968 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

About Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; and foreclosed real-estate assets from residential mortgages and developers, as well as lending to developers.

