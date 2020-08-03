UBS Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF)

UBS Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

LUNMF has been the subject of a number of other reports. DNB Markets raised shares of Lundin Mining from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.02 target price for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a hold rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Lundin Mining from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $6.50 target price on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $8.31.

OTCMKTS:LUNMF opened at $5.62 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.98. The company has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.31 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Lundin Mining has a 52 week low of $2.82 and a 52 week high of $6.36.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from Lundin Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%.

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, and nickel, as well as gold, lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden, as well as 80% interest in the Candelaria and Ojos del Salado mining complex located in Chile; 24% interest in the Freeport Cobalt Oy business, which includes a cobalt refinery located in Kokkola, Finland; and the Chapada copper-gold mine located in Brazil.

