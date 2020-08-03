Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) Receives $152.67 Average PT from Analysts

Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $152.67.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on UI shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of Ubiquiti in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ubiquiti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Ubiquiti from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th.

Shares of NYSE UI opened at $185.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $176.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.05. The company has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 34.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.13. Ubiquiti has a twelve month low of $107.22 and a twelve month high of $199.91.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $337.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $310.32 million. Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 191.57% and a net margin of 28.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Ubiquiti will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UI. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 34.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 71,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,663,000 after acquiring an additional 18,361 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti in the first quarter valued at approximately $659,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,193,000 after buying an additional 15,993 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers worldwide. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

