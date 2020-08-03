Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) Shares Acquired by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Twitter Inc (NYSE:TWTR) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,394 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,394 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Twitter were worth $5,970,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TWTR. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,468,000. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its position in Twitter by 430.1% during the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 986 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of Twitter in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 122.2% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in Twitter in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. 72.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, insider Matthew Derella sold 26,305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.42, for a total value of $747,588.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 11,927 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $357,810.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 73,554 shares of company stock worth $2,267,574. 2.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TWTR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Twitter in a report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Twitter from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Twitter from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Twitter from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-six have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.95.

NYSE:TWTR opened at $36.40 on Monday. Twitter Inc has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $45.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 11.93 and a current ratio of 12.29. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.83.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The social networking company reported ($1.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($1.24). Twitter had a negative return on equity of 12.11% and a negative net margin of 32.54%. The company had revenue of $683.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.05 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.58 EPS. Twitter’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Twitter Inc will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

