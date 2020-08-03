Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 178,100 shares, a decrease of 12.3% from the June 30th total of 203,000 shares. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 85,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Twin Disc stock opened at $5.86 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.77 and its 200-day moving average is $7.19. The company has a market cap of $78.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Twin Disc has a 12 month low of $4.84 and a 12 month high of $13.99.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $68.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.35 million. Twin Disc had a negative return on equity of 6.68% and a negative net margin of 14.33%. Research analysts anticipate that Twin Disc will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Twin Disc in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Twin Disc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Twin Disc has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.17.

In other news, Director Michael Doar bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.25 per share, with a total value of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 56,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $355,118.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 22.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twin Disc in the first quarter valued at about $88,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Twin Disc by 67.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,734 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 6,359 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Twin Disc by 53.0% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 8,846 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Twin Disc by 13.1% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 41,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 4,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Twin Disc by 100.0% in the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 80,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.87% of the company’s stock.

About Twin Disc

Twin Disc, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells marine and heavy duty off-highway power transmission equipment worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Manufacturing and Distribution. Its products include marine transmissions, surface drives, propellers, and boat management systems; and power-shift transmissions, hydraulic torque converters, power take-offs, industrial clutches, and controls systems.

