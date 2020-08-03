Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) Short Interest Up 9.1% in July

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) saw a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,120,000 shares, a growth of 9.1% from the June 30th total of 2,860,000 shares. Currently, 10.2% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 381,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.2 days.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TPTX. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Turning Point Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Turning Point Therapeutics from $62.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. BidaskClub lowered Turning Point Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on Turning Point Therapeutics from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.50.

Get Turning Point Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, Director Jingrong Jean Cui sold 18,500 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.86, for a total transaction of $977,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,001,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,928,612.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Athena Countouriotis acquired 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $60.00 per share, with a total value of $249,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,872 shares in the company, valued at $1,612,320. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 88,000 shares of company stock worth $5,171,565 in the last ninety days. 23.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TPTX. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Turning Point Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $69,224,000. MPM Oncology Impact Management LP acquired a new position in Turning Point Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,786,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 985,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,992,000 after purchasing an additional 306,486 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 306.6% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 195,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,628,000 after purchasing an additional 147,420 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its position in Turning Point Therapeutics by 170.7% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 214,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,842,000 after purchasing an additional 135,129 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.58% of the company’s stock.

Turning Point Therapeutics stock opened at $59.23 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.34 and its 200-day moving average is $56.18. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.45 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 34.91 and a quick ratio of 34.91. Turning Point Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $31.30 and a 12 month high of $72.03.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($1.03). Research analysts anticipate that Turning Point Therapeutics will post -4.47 EPS for the current year.

Turning Point Therapeutics Company Profile

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients.

Read More: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Turning Point Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.