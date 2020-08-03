Tudor Pickering & Holt Analysts Give Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) a C$19.00 Price Target

Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$19.00 price objective on Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$20.00 to C$22.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Tourmaline Oil from C$20.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$17.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$20.11.

Shares of TSE TOU opened at C$13.62 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion and a PE ratio of 60.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$12.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$12.31. Tourmaline Oil has a 12-month low of C$6.73 and a 12-month high of C$16.09.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$669.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$525.00 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Tourmaline Oil will post 1.3200001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Earl Henry Mckinnon acquired 2,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$12.01 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,017.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 58,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$702,770.01. Also, Director John William Elick acquired 3,500 shares of Tourmaline Oil stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$14.06 per share, with a total value of C$49,209.65. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,590 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$205,133.94. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 56,000 shares of company stock valued at $735,856.

Tourmaline Oil Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, NEBC Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex.

