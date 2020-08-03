TTEC (TTEC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.16. TTEC had a return on equity of 22.75% and a net margin of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $432.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.29 million. On average, analysts expect TTEC to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NASDAQ TTEC opened at $47.46 on Monday. TTEC has a one year low of $26.28 and a one year high of $50.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52.
TTEC Company Profile
TTEC Holdings, Inc designs and provides customer experience solutions in the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Customer Management Services (CMS), Customer Growth Services (CGS), Customer Technology Services (CTS), and Customer Strategy Services (CSS).
