TTEC (TTEC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.16. TTEC had a return on equity of 22.75% and a net margin of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $432.21 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.29 million. On average, analysts expect TTEC to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ TTEC opened at $47.46 on Monday. TTEC has a one year low of $26.28 and a one year high of $50.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.51. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.52.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TTEC. Zacks Investment Research raised TTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on TTEC in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of TTEC in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, BidaskClub raised TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.40.

TTEC Holdings, Inc designs and provides customer experience solutions in the United States, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Customer Management Services (CMS), Customer Growth Services (CGS), Customer Technology Services (CTS), and Customer Strategy Services (CSS).

