Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on TRVG. Mizuho restated a buy rating and issued a $2.05 target price on shares of Trivago in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Cowen reduced their target price on Trivago from $3.50 to $2.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. SunTrust Banks reduced their price objective on Trivago from $2.50 to $2.30 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Trivago from $1.80 to $1.90 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Trivago from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $2.01.

Get Trivago alerts:

Shares of TRVG opened at $1.82 on Friday. Trivago has a 12 month low of $1.30 and a 12 month high of $5.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.00. The company has a current ratio of 6.96, a quick ratio of 6.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $17.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.74 million. Trivago had a negative net margin of 40.93% and a negative return on equity of 2.46%. As a group, analysts forecast that Trivago will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRVG. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trivago during the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Trivago by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 219,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 18,012 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Trivago in the 4th quarter worth about $1,679,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Trivago by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 92,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 36,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Trivago in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.49% of the company’s stock.

About Trivago

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel and accommodation search platform. It offers online meta-search for hotels by facilitating consumers' search for hotel accommodation through online travel agents, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 55 localized Websites and apps in 33 languages.

Read More: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Trivago Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trivago and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.