Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TRIL. JMP Securities began coverage on Trillium Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Trillium Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Trillium Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRIL opened at $6.68 on Friday. Trillium Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.24 and a twelve month high of $9.66. The company has a market cap of $564.97 million, a PE ratio of -3.32 and a beta of 2.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.84 and its 200 day moving average is $5.52.

Trillium Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TRIL) (TSE:TR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.14). On average, research analysts anticipate that Trillium Therapeutics will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trillium Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Trillium Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $46,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Trillium Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $95,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Trillium Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trillium Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 72.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trillium Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead program is TTI-621, a SIRPaFc fusion protein that acts a soluble decoy receptor preventing CD47 from delivering its inhibitory signal, which is in Phase I clinical trials for advanced hematologic malignancies, and solid tumors and mycosis fungoides.

