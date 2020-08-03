Trecora Resources (TREC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect Trecora Resources to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Trecora Resources (NYSE:TREC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.45. Trecora Resources had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a positive return on equity of 2.78%. The company had revenue of $62.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.80 million. On average, analysts expect Trecora Resources to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TREC stock opened at $5.75 on Monday. Trecora Resources has a one year low of $4.23 and a one year high of $9.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $142.11 million, a PE ratio of -22.11 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 4.56 and a current ratio of 4.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.80 and a 200-day moving average of $5.92.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Trecora Resources from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Trecora Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Trecora Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

Trecora Resources manufactures and sells various specialty petrochemical products and synthetic waxes in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Petrochemical and Specialty Waxes. The Petrochemical segment offers hydrocarbons and other petroleum based products, including isopentane, normal pentane, isohexane, and hexane for use in the production of polyethylene, packaging, polypropylene, expandable polystyrene, poly-iso/urethane foams, and crude oil from the Canadian tar sands, as well as in the catalyst support industry.

