TransDigm Group (TDG) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect TransDigm Group to post earnings of $0.84 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $5.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $1.30. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 15.22% and a negative return on equity of 37.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.21 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect TransDigm Group to post $11 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE TDG opened at $431.58 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $436.94 and its 200-day moving average is $453.81. The stock has a market cap of $23.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10, a P/E/G ratio of 7.52 and a beta of 1.43. TransDigm Group has a twelve month low of $200.06 and a twelve month high of $673.51.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $270.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of TransDigm Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of TransDigm Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $415.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $450.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. TransDigm Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $476.00.

In other news, insider Halle Fine Terrion sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $494.54, for a total transaction of $2,225,430.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,659,636.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Graff acquired 618 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $448.07 per share, for a total transaction of $276,907.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 127,823 shares of company stock worth $44,590,021 and have sold 46,048 shares worth $20,632,706. 8.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

