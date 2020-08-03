TradeLink Capital LLC Buys Shares of 10,080 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $948,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 3.9% of TradeLink Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 217.6% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 24,554 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.52, for a total transaction of $2,443,614.08. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of JPM opened at $96.64 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $96.77 and a 200-day moving average of $105.48. The company has a market cap of $294.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.18. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a one year low of $76.91 and a one year high of $141.10.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $32.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 18.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.82 EPS. Analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.35%.

JPM has been the topic of several analyst reports. DA Davidson upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Wolfe Research upgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $119.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $110.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

