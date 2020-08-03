Total’s (TOT) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Total (NYSE:TOT) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on TOT. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Total from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered Total from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Total in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Total in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Total in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Total has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.50.
Shares of Total stock opened at $37.66 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.83 and its 200-day moving average is $40.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Total has a 12-month low of $22.13 and a 12-month high of $56.91.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Total in the first quarter valued at about $181,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Total by 25.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 108,931 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after purchasing an additional 21,767 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Total by 91.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 869 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Total by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 253,381 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $9,435,000 after acquiring an additional 41,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Total during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,703,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.27% of the company’s stock.
Total Company Profile
TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.
Further Reading: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?
Receive News & Ratings for Total Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Total and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.