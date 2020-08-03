Total’s (TOT) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Total (NYSE:TOT) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on TOT. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Total from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered Total from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Total in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an outperform rating on shares of Total in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Total in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Total has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.50.

Shares of Total stock opened at $37.66 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.83 and its 200-day moving average is $40.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.99 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.75 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Total has a 12-month low of $22.13 and a 12-month high of $56.91.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $25.73 billion for the quarter. Total had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 4.24%. Analysts expect that Total will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in Total in the first quarter valued at about $181,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Total by 25.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 108,931 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after purchasing an additional 21,767 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Total by 91.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 869 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Total by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 253,381 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $9,435,000 after acquiring an additional 41,523 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Total during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,703,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.27% of the company’s stock.

Total Company Profile

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

