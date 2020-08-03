TORC Oil and Gas (TSE:TOG) PT Set at C$2.00 by Raymond James

Raymond James set a C$2.00 target price on TORC Oil and Gas (TSE:TOG) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TOG. TD Securities increased their price target on TORC Oil and Gas from C$1.80 to C$1.90 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Scotiabank increased their price target on TORC Oil and Gas from C$1.50 to C$1.75 in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Cormark raised their target price on TORC Oil and Gas from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on TORC Oil and Gas from C$2.00 to C$2.50 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on TORC Oil and Gas from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TORC Oil and Gas presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$2.88.

Get TORC Oil and Gas alerts:

TOG stock opened at C$1.67 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.64, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $371.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40. TORC Oil and Gas has a fifty-two week low of C$0.41 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.76 and a 200-day moving average of C$2.12.

TORC Oil and Gas (TSE:TOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported C($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$107.36 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that TORC Oil and Gas will post -0.31 EPS for the current year.

TORC Oil and Gas Company Profile

TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of petroleum and natural gas in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company's principal properties are located in the southeast Saskatchewan area. TORC Oil & Gas Ltd. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for TORC Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TORC Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.