Tigress Financial Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Tigress Financial reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, TipRanks reports.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Fundamental Research lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $212.58 to $220.41 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Summit Insights started coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a buy rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Griffin Securities lifted their price target on shares of Microsoft from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Microsoft to an in-line rating in a research report on Monday, July 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $213.23.

Microsoft stock opened at $205.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.52. Microsoft has a 52-week low of $130.78 and a 52-week high of $216.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $202.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.77. The firm has a market cap of $1,554.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.65, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 22nd. The software giant reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $38.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.59 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 30.96% and a return on equity of 39.45%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Microsoft will post 6.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.42%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Microsoft by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,111,006 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $648,305,000 after buying an additional 96,361 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 20,006 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Microsoft by 79.1% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,077 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,446,000 after buying an additional 7,102 shares during the last quarter. RDA Financial Network boosted its position in Microsoft by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 18,768 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LifePlan Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Microsoft by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 2,977 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $469,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

