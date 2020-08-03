TheStreet Downgrades Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) to D

TheStreet downgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) from a c rating to a d rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

PEB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $19.00 to $11.50 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Evercore ISI cut shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an in-line rating to an underperform rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 8th. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a neutral rating to a sell rating and cut their price target for the company from $25.00 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $17.91.

Get Pebblebrook Hotel Trust alerts:

Shares of PEB opened at $10.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -19.27 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.39 and a fifty-two week high of $29.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.29.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $22.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.55 million. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative return on equity of 0.83% and a negative net margin of 3.57%. Equities research analysts predict that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.52%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 33.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 30,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 7,691 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 293.0% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 42,517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 31,699 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the first quarter worth approximately $115,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 150.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 91,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,000,000 after acquiring an additional 55,134 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 352.9% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 926,561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,656,000 after acquiring an additional 721,991 shares during the period.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Company Profile

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) organized to opportunistically acquire and invest primarily in upper upscale, full-service hotels located in urban markets in major gateway cities. The Company owns 61 hotels, totaling approximately 14,600 guest rooms, located in 10 states and the District of Columbia, including: Del Mar, California; Los Angeles, California (Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and West Hollywood); San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Santa Cruz, California; Washington, DC; Coral Gables, Florida; Key West, Florida; Naples, Florida; Buckhead, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Boston, Massachusetts; New York, New York; Portland, Oregon; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Nashville, Tennessee; Columbia River Gorge, Washington; and Seattle, Washington.

Recommended Story: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.