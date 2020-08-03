The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY) Short Interest Update

The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 325,700 shares, a growth of 17.6% from the June 30th total of 276,900 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The9 stock. UBS Group AG grew its position in The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY) by 1,653.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 161,312 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,114 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.53% of The9 worth $129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Get The9 alerts:

NASDAQ NCTY opened at $0.72 on Monday. The9 has a 1-year low of $0.35 and a 1-year high of $1.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.71.

The9 Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online game developer and operator in the People's Republic of China. The company offers online games, including massively multiplayer online games, mobile games, Web games, and TV games. It also provides training services, such as smartphone application programming training services to college students.

Featured Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for The9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.