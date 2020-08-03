The Western Union (WU) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

The Western Union (NYSE:WU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. The Western Union had a negative return on equity of 1,692.22% and a net margin of 20.64%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. The Western Union’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect The Western Union to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of The Western Union stock opened at $24.28 on Monday. The Western Union has a one year low of $17.39 and a one year high of $28.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.86 and its 200 day moving average is $22.18. The stock has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.89.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The Western Union’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.02%.

WU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America cut The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on The Western Union from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. cut The Western Union from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, ValuEngine cut The Western Union from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Western Union presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.50.

In related news, insider Jacqueline D. Molnar sold 2,928 shares of The Western Union stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total value of $70,096.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,170 shares in the company, valued at $1,560,169.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

The Western Union Company Profile

The Western Union Company provides money movement and payment services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Consumer-to-Consumer and Business Solutions. The Consumer-to-Consumer segment facilitates money transfers between two consumers, primarily through a network of third-party agents. This segment offers international cross-border transfers and intra-country transfers, as well as money transfer transactions through Websites and mobile devices.

