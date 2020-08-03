the Rubicon Project (NASDAQ:MGNI) & Jianpu Technology (NASDAQ:JT) Head to Head Review

the Rubicon Project (NASDAQ:MGNI) and Jianpu Technology (NYSE:JT) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares the Rubicon Project and Jianpu Technology’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets the Rubicon Project -14.10% -14.34% -4.36% Jianpu Technology -21.63% -24.98% -17.27%

the Rubicon Project has a beta of 1.61, meaning that its share price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jianpu Technology has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares the Rubicon Project and Jianpu Technology’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio the Rubicon Project $156.41 million 4.12 -$25.48 million ($0.37) -16.23 Jianpu Technology $234.18 million 0.47 -$52.31 million ($0.31) -2.09

the Rubicon Project has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Jianpu Technology. the Rubicon Project is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Jianpu Technology, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

40.7% of the Rubicon Project shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 18.6% of Jianpu Technology shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.7% of the Rubicon Project shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for the Rubicon Project and Jianpu Technology, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score the Rubicon Project 0 0 0 0 N/A Jianpu Technology 1 0 0 0 1.00

Summary

the Rubicon Project beats Jianpu Technology on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About the Rubicon Project

Magnite Inc. operates an independent sell-side advertising platform in the United States and internationally. The company offers applications and services for digital advertising inventory sellers, including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties, to sell their advertising inventory; applications and services for buyers, such as advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms, to buy advertising inventory; and a marketplace over which such transactions are executed. It also provides demand manager services for sellers to monetize their advertising inventory through configuration tools and analytics to make it easier to deploy, configure, and optimize prebid-based header bidding solutions. The company is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Jianpu Technology

Jianpu Technology Inc. operates a platform that provides online discovery and recommendation services for financial products in the People's Republic of China. Its platform allows users to access to financial products, including consumer and other loans, credit cards, and wealth management products. The company recommends loans and credit cards to individual users and assists the financial service providers in targeting users with specific characteristics based on the users' financial needs and credit profile, as well as the products offerings and risk appetite of the financial service providers. Its platform provides sales and marketing, big data risk management, and integrated solutions primarily to financial service providers. The company operates its platform under the Rong360 brand name. Jianpu Technology Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

