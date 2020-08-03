TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) Rating Lowered to Hold at BidaskClub

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on TG Therapeutics from $19.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Evercore ISI started coverage on TG Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered TG Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Shares of NASDAQ TGTX opened at $19.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.65 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. TG Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.95 and a 1-year high of $24.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.41 and its 200-day moving average is $15.61.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.04 million. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 2,937.74% and a negative net margin of 124,230.27%. Analysts forecast that TG Therapeutics will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

In other TG Therapeutics news, Director William James Kennedy sold 7,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total transaction of $141,501.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 13.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,191 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $247,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,032 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,929 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of TG Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 313,431 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares in the last quarter. 58.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and delivering medicines for patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma (NHL), and Multiple Sclerosis (MS). It develops a robust B-cell directed research and development platform for identification of key B-cell pathways of interest and rapid clinical testing.

