Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTPH) & Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) Financial Comparison

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TTPH) and Stealth BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:MITO) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.33, suggesting that its share price is 133% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stealth BioTherapeutics has a beta of 2.78, suggesting that its share price is 178% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals and Stealth BioTherapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals -798.18% -210.86% -121.73% Stealth BioTherapeutics N/A -413.27% -98.10%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

42.3% of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.2% of Stealth BioTherapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 5.7% of Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals and Stealth BioTherapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals 1 3 0 0 1.75 Stealth BioTherapeutics 0 2 4 0 2.67

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $140.00, suggesting a potential upside of 6,263.64%. Stealth BioTherapeutics has a consensus target price of $11.67, suggesting a potential upside of 423.17%. Given Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Stealth BioTherapeutics.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals and Stealth BioTherapeutics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals $7.38 million 2.16 -$70.08 million ($22.85) -0.10 Stealth BioTherapeutics $21.09 million 3.70 -$71.73 million ($1.72) -1.30

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Stealth BioTherapeutics. Stealth BioTherapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Stealth BioTherapeutics beats Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals

Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops various antibiotics for the treatment of serious and life-threatening multidrug-resistant infections. The company's lead product candidate is Xerava (eravacycline), a synthetic fluorocycline intravenous and IV antibiotic for use as a first-line empiric monotherapy to treat multidrug-resistant infections, including multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections. It conducted Phase III clinical trials with Xerava through investigating Gram-negative infections treated with Xerava (IGNITE). The company has completed IGNITE1 and IGNITE4, a Phase III clinical trial evaluating the safety and efficacy of Xerava with IV administration for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections; IGNITE2, a Phase III clinical trial evaluating the safety and efficacy of Xerava with IV-to-oral transition therapy for the treatment of complicated urinary tract infections (cUTI); and IGNITE3, a Phase III clinical trial evaluating the safety and efficacy of Xerava with IV administration for the treatment of cUTI. It is also developing TP-271, a synthetic broad-spectrum fluorocycline that is in Phase I clinical trial for respiratory diseases caused by bacterial biothreat pathogens; TP-6076, a synthetic fluorocycline derivative, which is in Phase I clinical trial for multidrug-resistant Gram-negative infections; and TP-2846, a synthetic tetracycline for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia, which is in pre-clinical stage. Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a license agreement with Everest Medicines Limited to develop and commercialize Xerava for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections and other indications in mainland China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Macau, South Korea, and Singapore. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.

About Stealth BioTherapeutics

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. Its lead product candidate, Elamipretide, has the potential to treat rare genetic and common age-related mitochondrial diseases. The company's product candidates include SBT-20, a small peptide that targets and binds reversibly to cardiolipin, stabilizing mitochondrial structure, and function under conditions of oxidative stress; and SBT-272, a lead discovery pipeline compound, evaluating for rare neurodegenerative diseases, such as amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp was founded in 2006 and is based in George Town, the Cayman Islands.

