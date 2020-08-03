Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) Shares Bought by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in Teradyne, Inc. (NYSE:TER) by 29.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,805 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $5,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,801 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 0.7% during the second quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 29,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Teradyne by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 678 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in Teradyne by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 4,651 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 3.3% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,340 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TER opened at $88.96 on Monday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.87 and a 12-month high of $90.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $83.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.25.

Teradyne (NYSE:TER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $838.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $758.44 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 9.81%. Equities research analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TER shares. Cfra dropped their target price on Teradyne from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Teradyne from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. UBS Group downgraded Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.90.

In other news, insider Brad Robbins sold 13,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.05, for a total transaction of $1,121,142.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Walter G. Vahey sold 7,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.38, for a total value of $684,679.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,474 shares of company stock worth $5,067,295 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. Its Semiconductor Test segment offers semiconductor test products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

