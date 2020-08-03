Telsey Advisory Group Boosts VF (NYSE:VFC) Price Target to $72.00

VF (NYSE:VFC) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 19.28% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on VF in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on VF from $84.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on VF from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, July 10th. UBS Group dropped their price target on VF from $93.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of VF in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.36.

Shares of VFC opened at $60.36 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.88, a P/E/G ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.18. VF has a one year low of $45.07 and a one year high of $100.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a current ratio of 3.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.68.

VF (NYSE:VFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 31st. The textile maker reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.11. VF had a return on equity of 21.07% and a net margin of 3.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $975.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. VF’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that VF will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard Carucci purchased 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $60.51 per share, with a total value of $211,785.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 69,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,222,024.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Benno O. Dorer purchased 1,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $64.09 per share, with a total value of $102,031.28. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of VF by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 150,130 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $14,962,000 after acquiring an additional 58,480 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of VF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 380,980 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $37,968,000 after acquiring an additional 9,078 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of VF by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 140,087 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $7,575,000 after acquiring an additional 10,199 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of VF by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 122,854 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,644,000 after acquiring an additional 14,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of VF by 60.3% during the 1st quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 7,285 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739 shares in the last quarter. 87.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V.F. Corporation engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Outdoor & Action Sports, Jeanswear, Imagewear, and Other.

