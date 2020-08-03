Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tellurian Inc. develops low-cost liquefied natural gas projects. The Company owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities and loading terminals. Tellurian Inc., formerly known as Magellan Petroleum Corporation, is based in Houston, United States. “

Several other research firms have also recently commented on TELL. BidaskClub cut Tellurian from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Tellurian from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley restated a sell rating on shares of Tellurian in a research note on Sunday, July 5th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Tellurian in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a buy rating and a $5.25 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised Tellurian from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.14.

TELL stock opened at $0.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Tellurian has a 1-year low of $0.67 and a 1-year high of $9.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.58.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $8.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 million. Tellurian had a negative net margin of 494.44% and a negative return on equity of 83.65%. Equities research analysts expect that Tellurian will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Total Delaware, Inc. sold 84,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.99, for a total transaction of $83,665.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 830,344 shares of company stock valued at $853,374. 27.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TELL. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Tellurian by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Tellurian by 139.9% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,747 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 5,684 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tellurian by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,143 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Tellurian in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in Tellurian during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.32% of the company’s stock.

Tellurian Inc plans to develop, own, and operate a natural gas business and to deliver natural gas to customers worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

