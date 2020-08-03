Tellurian Inc (NASDAQ:TELL) Major Shareholder Sells $83,665.89 in Stock

Tellurian Inc (NASDAQ:TELL) major shareholder Total Delaware, Inc. sold 84,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.99, for a total transaction of $83,665.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Total Delaware, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 10th, Total Delaware, Inc. sold 150,000 shares of Tellurian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total transaction of $156,000.00.

On Wednesday, July 8th, Total Delaware, Inc. sold 595,833 shares of Tellurian stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.03, for a total transaction of $613,707.99.

Shares of TELL stock opened at $0.89 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $229.94 million, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 2.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Tellurian Inc has a 12 month low of $0.67 and a 12 month high of $9.28.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $8.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 million. Tellurian had a negative net margin of 494.44% and a negative return on equity of 83.65%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tellurian Inc will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TELL shares. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Tellurian in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.25 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Tellurian in a report on Sunday, July 5th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Tellurian from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tellurian from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Tellurian currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.14.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TELL. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tellurian by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 3,143 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tellurian by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Tellurian by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 450,525 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,280,000 after purchasing an additional 9,910 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Tellurian by 39.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 150,450 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 42,746 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tellurian by 139.9% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 9,747 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 5,684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.32% of the company’s stock.

About Tellurian

Tellurian Inc plans to develop, own, and operate a natural gas business and to deliver natural gas to customers worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG export facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

