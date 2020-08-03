Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) COO Sells $675,360.39 in Stock

Teladoc Health Inc (NYSE:TDOC) COO David William Sides sold 3,117 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $675,360.39. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,581,474.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

TDOC opened at $237.63 on Monday. Teladoc Health Inc has a 52 week low of $54.58 and a 52 week high of $240.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.76. The firm has a market cap of $17.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -185.65 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 6.14, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The health services provider reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.11). Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 10.23% and a negative net margin of 13.22%. The firm had revenue of $241.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.49 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.41) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 85.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Teladoc Health Inc will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDOC. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the first quarter worth $35,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,884 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter worth $371,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the fourth quarter worth $292,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 931,217 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $77,961,000 after buying an additional 34,999 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Stephens assumed coverage on Teladoc Health in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Teladoc Health from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 target price on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Teladoc Health from $135.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Teladoc Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $195.04.

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

