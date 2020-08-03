TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) Short Interest Update

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 181,700 shares, an increase of 20.1% from the June 30th total of 151,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 90,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TELA. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in TELA Bio during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of TELA Bio by 125.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 7,379 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of TELA Bio in the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of TELA Bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $141,000. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of TELA Bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.98% of the company’s stock.

Get TELA Bio alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ TELA opened at $11.64 on Monday. TELA Bio has a fifty-two week low of $5.25 and a fifty-two week high of $23.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.41. The company has a quick ratio of 11.94, a current ratio of 13.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $132.79 million and a PE ratio of -0.68.

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $3.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.60 million. On average, analysts anticipate that TELA Bio will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on TELA Bio from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TELA Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 30th. JMP Securities increased their target price on TELA Bio from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on TELA Bio from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. TELA Bio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

TELA Bio Company Profile

TELA Bio, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and marketing of tissue reinforcement materials to address unmet needs in soft tissue reconstruction. It offers reinforced tissue matrix products for a variety of reconstruction procedures, including hernia repair, abdominal wall reconstruction, and plastic and reconstructive surgery.

Featured Article: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for TELA Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELA Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.