TD Securities Raises Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) Price Target to C$100.00

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) had its price target increased by TD Securities from C$59.00 to C$100.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$57.00 price objective on shares of Trisura Group in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Eight Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a C$77.00 price objective on shares of Trisura Group in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Trisura Group from C$54.00 to C$62.00 in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Cormark lifted their price objective on Trisura Group from C$60.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$85.00 price objective on shares of Trisura Group in a research note on Friday, July 24th.

Shares of TSU stock opened at C$79.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $818.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.99, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$64.22 and a 200 day moving average of C$49.64. Trisura Group has a 1 year low of C$26.52 and a 1 year high of C$83.32.

Trisura Group (TSE:TSU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.53 by C$0.41. The firm had revenue of C$38.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$35.30 million.

Trisura Group Company Profile

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada and the United States. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

