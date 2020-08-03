TD Securities Increases CGI (NYSE:GIB) Price Target to $110.00

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) had its target price upped by TD Securities from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Pi Financial reissued a hold rating and issued a $111.00 price objective on shares of CGI in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of CGI in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Desjardins raised their target price on CGI from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on CGI from $125.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Scotiabank reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of CGI in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $99.95.

NYSE GIB opened at $71.39 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.52. CGI has a one year low of $46.32 and a one year high of $87.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company has a market cap of $18.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.92.

CGI (NYSE:GIB) (TSE:GIB.A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.34. CGI had a return on equity of 18.99% and a net margin of 9.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CGI will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in CGI by 43.5% during the second quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 495 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in CGI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in CGI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CGI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of CGI by 1,353.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the period. 52.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

