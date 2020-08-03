TD Securities Boosts Real Matters (TSE:REAL) Price Target to C$36.00

Real Matters (TSE:REAL) had its target price boosted by TD Securities from C$31.00 to C$36.00 in a report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

REAL has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$23.00 to C$35.00 in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$25.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and issued a C$33.00 price target on shares of Real Matters in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$25.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th.

TSE:REAL opened at C$29.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion and a PE ratio of 74.69. Real Matters has a 12 month low of C$7.74 and a 12 month high of C$31.91. The company has a quick ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$26.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$18.73.

Real Matters Inc develops and provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity mortgage origination transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

