TD Securities Boosts ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) (TSE:ACO.X) Price Target to C$53.00

ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) (TSE:ACO.X) had its price objective hoisted by TD Securities from C$51.00 to C$53.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on ACO.X. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) from C$52.00 to C$46.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. CIBC raised their price target on ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) from C$44.00 to C$45.50 in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, CSFB upgraded ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$44.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$48.81.

ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) stock opened at C$41.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$39.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$42.53. ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock has a 12 month low of C$27.72 and a 12 month high of C$54.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.67.

In related news, insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. bought 3,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$38.80 per share, for a total transaction of C$118,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,055,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,010,945,484.80. Insiders have purchased 9,660 shares of company stock worth $366,638 over the last quarter.

ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) Company Profile

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity, pipeline and liquid, and retail energy businesses in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Utilities Limited, Structures & Logistics, Neltume Ports, and Corporate & Other segments. The Canadian Utilities Limited segment provides electricity services, such as electricity generation, transmission, distribution, and other related infrastructure solutions; and pipelines and liquid services that include integrated natural gas transmission, distribution and storage, industrial water solutions, and related infrastructure development, as well as retails natural gas and electricity.

