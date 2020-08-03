TD Securities Boosts ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Price Target to C$7.00

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) had its target price lifted by TD Securities from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on ARX. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on ARC Resources from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on ARC Resources from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday. Raymond James set a C$7.50 price target on ARC Resources and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC lifted their price target on ARC Resources from C$7.50 to C$8.50 in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on ARC Resources from C$6.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$7.86.

Shares of ARX stock opened at C$5.69 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.77. ARC Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$2.42 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.39. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.91 and its 200-day moving average price is C$5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.88, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.57.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.26. The business had revenue of C$268.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$295.70 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that ARC Resources will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

About ARC Resources

ARC Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and holds interest in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Cardium properties in the Pembina area of Alberta.

