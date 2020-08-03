Tc Pipelines (TSE:TRP) Price Target Raised to C$73.00

Tc Pipelines (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) had its target price lifted by CIBC from C$72.00 to C$73.00 in a report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$71.00 price target on Tc Pipelines and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup dropped their price target on Tc Pipelines from C$75.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Tc Pipelines from C$67.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. TD Securities dropped their price target on Tc Pipelines from C$80.00 to C$78.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Evercore set a C$75.00 price target on Tc Pipelines and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tc Pipelines presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$72.15.

Shares of TRP stock opened at C$61.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $57.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.87. Tc Pipelines has a fifty-two week low of C$47.05 and a fifty-two week high of C$76.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$59.09 and its 200-day moving average price is C$64.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 163.58, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Tc Pipelines (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported C$1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.05 by C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$3.42 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tc Pipelines will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

TransCanada Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

