TC Pipelines (TCP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

TC Pipelines (NYSE:TCP) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect TC Pipelines to post earnings of $0.71 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TC Pipelines (NYSE:TCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.06). TC Pipelines had a net margin of 70.08% and a return on equity of 36.72%. The business had revenue of $101.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.87 million. The company’s revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect TC Pipelines to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:TCP opened at $30.66 on Monday. TC Pipelines has a fifty-two week low of $18.00 and a fifty-two week high of $44.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. TC Pipelines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.52%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on TC Pipelines in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded TC Pipelines from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, July 6th. US Capital Advisors began coverage on TC Pipelines in a research note on Friday, July 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded TC Pipelines from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $41.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on TC Pipelines from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.09.

TC Pipelines Company Profile

TC Pipelines LP engages in nautral gas pipelines business. It transports natural gas in Western, Midwestern and Eastern United States. The firm is managed by its general partner TC Pipelines GP, Inc, which is an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of TransCanada. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

