Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) Lifted to Buy at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has GBX 160 ($1.97) target price on the homebuilder’s stock, down from their prior target price of GBX 165 ($2.03).

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 170 ($2.09) to GBX 165 ($2.03) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 157 ($1.93) to GBX 159 ($1.96) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 163 ($2.01) to GBX 154 ($1.90) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup restated a buy rating and set a GBX 186 ($2.29) price objective on shares of Taylor Wimpey in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Taylor Wimpey from GBX 146 ($1.80) to GBX 154 ($1.90) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 171.14 ($2.11).

Get Taylor Wimpey alerts:

LON:TW opened at GBX 118.35 ($1.46) on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 142.23 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 145.26. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 5.27. Taylor Wimpey has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.02 ($0.00) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 170.39 ($2.10).

In related news, insider Jennie Daly purchased 98 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of £151.90 ($186.93) per share, with a total value of £14,886.20 ($18,319.22). Also, insider Chris Carney bought 93 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of £161.40 ($198.62) per share, for a total transaction of £15,010.20 ($18,471.82). In the last three months, insiders bought 295 shares of company stock valued at $3,004,616.

Taylor Wimpey Company Profile

Taylor Wimpey plc operates a residential developer in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company builds various homes, including one- and two-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom detached houses. Taylor Wimpey plc was founded in 1880 and is headquartered in High Wycombe, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Taylor Wimpey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taylor Wimpey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.