Takkt (ETR:TTK) Given a €11.80 Price Target at Warburg Research

Warburg Research set a €11.80 ($13.26) target price on Takkt (ETR:TTK) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Takkt in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €11.00 ($12.36) price objective on Takkt and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €11.00 ($12.36) price objective on shares of Takkt and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €12.33 ($13.85).

Get Takkt alerts:

Shares of ETR TTK opened at €10.44 ($11.73) on Thursday. Takkt has a 1-year low of €5.73 ($6.44) and a 1-year high of €13.02 ($14.63). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.56, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is €9.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is €9.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $684.97 million and a P/E ratio of 10.65.

TAKKT AG operates as a business to business direct marketing company for business equipment in Europe and North America. It offers pallet lifting trucks, universal cabinets, desk chairs, environmental cabinets, and containers for hazardous materials for transport, plant, warehouse, and office equipment; transport packaging solutions, such as collapsible boxes, package padding, shipping pallets, and stretch films; and serving platters and food baskets, as well as kitchen stoves and freezers.

Read More: Cost of Debt

Receive News & Ratings for Takkt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takkt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.