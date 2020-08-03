TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) Short Interest Update

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC (NASDAQ:TTWO) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,570,000 shares, a decline of 19.4% from the June 30th total of 4,430,000 shares. Currently, 3.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

In other news, CEO Strauss Zelnick sold 40,000 shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total transaction of $5,843,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Lainie Goldstein sold 23,067 shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $3,114,045.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 144,903 shares of company stock worth $20,599,397 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TTWO. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 16.8% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 29,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,580,000 after acquiring an additional 4,287 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 2.7% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Private Vista LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 5.0% during the second quarter. Private Vista LLC now owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Asio Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 4.8% during the second quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 17,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC lifted its holdings in shares of TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE by 31.1% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 8,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares during the period. 92.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on TTWO. Oppenheimer began coverage on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE in a research note on Friday, June 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $141.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Benchmark boosted their price target on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $142.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.54.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE stock opened at $164.02 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $146.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market cap of $18.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 0.58. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE has a 12 month low of $100.00 and a 12 month high of $164.11.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $729.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $585.27 million. TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE had a return on equity of 18.22% and a net margin of 13.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts expect that TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games and 2K labels, as well as under Private Division and Social Point labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead names through developing sequels; and offers downloadable episodes, content and virtual currency, and releasing titles for smartphones and tablets.

