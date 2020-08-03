Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) PT Set at CHF 95 by Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a CHF 95 price objective on Swiss Re (VTX:SREN) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

SREN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a CHF 97 price target on Swiss Re and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Goldman Sachs Group set a CHF 80 price target on Swiss Re and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Barclays set a CHF 91 price target on Swiss Re and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank set a CHF 99 price target on Swiss Re and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a CHF 62 price target on Swiss Re and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of CHF 90.11.

Swiss Re has a 12 month low of CHF 81.65 and a 12 month high of CHF 98.80.

Swiss Re AG is a wholesale provider of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. The Company operates in four segments: Property&Casualty Reinsurance, Life&Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions and Life Capital. Its Reinsurance Unit provides premiums and fee income through Property&Casualty and Life&Health segments.

