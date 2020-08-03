SVB Leerink Boosts Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) Price Target to $173.00

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) had its target price raised by SVB Leerink from $167.00 to $173.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Seattle Genetics’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.65) EPS and FY2020 earnings at ($2.52) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Seattle Genetics from $148.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Seattle Genetics from a buy rating to a conviction-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Cfra raised their target price on Seattle Genetics from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Seattle Genetics in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Seattle Genetics from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $150.16.

Shares of SGEN stock opened at $166.27 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $169.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.30. The company has a market cap of $28.78 billion, a PE ratio of -110.11 and a beta of 1.42. Seattle Genetics has a fifty-two week low of $65.44 and a fifty-two week high of $187.99.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.46. Seattle Genetics had a negative return on equity of 18.34% and a negative net margin of 25.17%. The company had revenue of $278.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.74 million. Analysts expect that Seattle Genetics will post -2.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Seattle Genetics news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,000 shares of Seattle Genetics stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.42, for a total transaction of $1,435,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 199,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,855,292.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 28,472 shares of Seattle Genetics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.08, for a total value of $4,984,877.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 720,041 shares of company stock valued at $115,323,993 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Seattle Genetics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Seattle Genetics by 70.0% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 170 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics by 206.5% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics by 753.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its holdings in shares of Seattle Genetics by 1,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 275 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 94.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

