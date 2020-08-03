SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Research Coverage Started at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. DA Davidson lowered SVB Financial Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $230.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Barclays increased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on SVB Financial Group from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on SVB Financial Group from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SVB Financial Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $219.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. SVB Financial Group currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $232.63.

SVB Financial Group stock opened at $224.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. SVB Financial Group has a 12 month low of $127.39 and a 12 month high of $270.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $215.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $206.69. The firm has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 2.22.

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $4.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $1.46. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 25.26%. The business had revenue of $881.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $757.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SVB Financial Group will post 14.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Philip C. Cox sold 1,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.41, for a total transaction of $298,133.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,824,228.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 213 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.41, for a total value of $45,456.33. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 4,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $941,351.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,476 shares of company stock valued at $4,811,007 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,089 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $752,000. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 941.9% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 19,567 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,913,000 after acquiring an additional 17,689 shares during the period. Pearl River Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 178.0% in the 4th quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC now owns 798 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 41,633 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,452,000 after buying an additional 6,226 shares during the period. 90.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SVB Financial Group

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, provides various banking and financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, and SVB Capital. The Global Commercial Bank segment offers deposit products, such as business and analysis checking, money market, multi-currency, in-country bank, and sweep accounts, as well as merchant, remote capture, lockbox, electronic deposit capture, and fraud control services; credit products and services comprising term loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, revolving lines of credit, accounts-receivable-based lines of credit, capital call lines of credit, and credit cards; and payment and cash management products and services, including wire transfer and automated clearing house payment, bill pay, debit and credit cards, account analysis, and disbursement, as well as online and mobile banking services.

